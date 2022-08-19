Dr. Craig Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Peterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Eastern Shore Heart Center19725 Greeno Rd, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (334) 433-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was professional, friendly and very helpful. Dr Petterson took his time explaining the procedure. I felt very confident in the staff and Doctor.
About Dr. Craig Peterson, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Chief Resident Tulane University
- Tulane U
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
