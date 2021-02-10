Dr. Craig Peters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Peters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Peters, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Heart Group - John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1168
-
2
Honorhealth Heart Group - Tatum Boulevard18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 861-1168
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was unhurried, informative. I appreciated his friendly yet professional demeanor. I now have a new doctor.
About Dr. Craig Peters, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023167384
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
