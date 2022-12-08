Overview

Dr. Craig Perlman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Perlman works at Dr. Craig Perlman in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.