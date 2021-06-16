Dr. Craig Pepin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Pepin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Pepin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
1
The Polyclinic1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
2
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 525-5777Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr. Pepin 5 stars. He took me through colon cancer with great skill and kindness.
About Dr. Craig Pepin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pepin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepin.
