Dr. Craig Pastor, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Craig Pastor, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Pastor works at Everett Clinic Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Everett Clinic
    21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 412-1875
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

McMurray's Test
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962664201
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Craig Pastor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastor works at Everett Clinic Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pastor’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

