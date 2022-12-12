Dr. Craig Pastor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Pastor, MD
Dr. Craig Pastor, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Everett Clinic21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 412-1875Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr pastor's been my doctor for both hands for about 5
About Dr. Craig Pastor, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962664201
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
