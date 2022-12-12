Overview

Dr. Craig Pastor, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Pastor works at Everett Clinic Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.