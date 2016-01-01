See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Parson, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Parson works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills
    6850 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 904-9701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Craig Parson, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396192761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Parson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parson works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Parson’s profile.

    Dr. Parson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

