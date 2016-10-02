Overview

Dr. Craig Ostrander, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Cass Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ostrander works at Summit Family Care / Direct Primary Care in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.