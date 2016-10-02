Dr. Craig Ostrander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Ostrander, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Ostrander, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Cass Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Ostrander works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Family Care / Direct Primary Care4031 NE Lakewood Way Ste 100, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 944-3761Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrander?
I finally LIKE going to the Doctor. He really spends time and listens. He is just like the doctor I had as a kid. Most doctors are so rushed, but not Dr Ostrander. He also found my tumor which saved my life. He is very kind and also educated me in a way I could understand. Yes, he may be a bit late, but I know it is because he is spending time with the patient before me. It is definitely worth it.
About Dr. Craig Ostrander, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174834360
Education & Certifications
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrander works at
Dr. Ostrander speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.