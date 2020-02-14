Dr. Craig O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig O'Neill, MD
Dr. Craig O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
West Reading Office301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-8671
Hamburg Office31 Industrial Dr Ste 150, Hamburg, PA 19526 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading Ltd.850 Knitting Mills Way, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9980
- Reading Hospital
Dr. Oniel did rotator cuff surgery for me. He is excellent. My recovery has been terrific. He is very caring and compassionate. And his staff is amazing. I would give them more than five stars. I would recommend them to anybody.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- The Methodist Health System
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Virginia Wesleyan College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
