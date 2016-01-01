Overview

Dr. Craig Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Olson works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.