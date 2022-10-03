Overview

Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Olsen works at Optum Care in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA and Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.