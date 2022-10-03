Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Olsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Olsen works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group14600 Sherman Way Ste 300, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (714) 252-1135
-
2
Los Alamitos Office4281 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 252-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Optum-Cerritos13357 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (714) 252-1135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
Dr. Craig Olsen, was fantastic. He listens to all of your concerns carefully, makes note of it. Seems like a very caring doctor. Does not criticize you. He even took the time to print out my paperwork for my labs, since his office staff was busy.
About Dr. Craig Olsen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477529758
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.