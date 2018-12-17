Dr. Craig Odear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Odear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Odear, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.
Dr. Odear works at
Locations
1
Alliance Obstetrics Inc.270 E State St Ste G100, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 821-4869
2
Alliance Community Hospital200 E State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 596-6000Monday7:00am - 9:00pmTuesday7:00am - 9:00pmWednesday7:00am - 9:00pmThursday7:00am - 9:00pmFriday7:00am - 9:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
3
Atrium Ob Gyn Inc4151 Holiday St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-8001
4
Alliance Family Health Center Inc1401 S Arch Ave Ste A, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 596-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His bedside manner is excellent. He told us the sex of my first daughter, helped me with the anxiety of losing my second daughter due to stillbirth, and now is helping through my third pregnancy and letting me make the decisions about my care within safety guidelines of course. He makes me feel that I have the ultimate decision making in the care I am receiving and not forcing things on me like previous doctors have done. I feel like I am in total control of my pregnancy and birthing process.
About Dr. Craig Odear, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699731877
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
