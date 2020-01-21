Overview

Dr. Craig Neleson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.



Dr. Neleson works at North Texas Precision Pain Care, PA in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.