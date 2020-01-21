Dr. Craig Neleson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Neleson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Neleson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.
Dr. Neleson works at
Locations
Craig Neleson, MD
3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 306, Frisco, TX 75034
(214) 618-6852
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient about a year ago of dr. Neleson, he is a good dr. However at one point he told me I could no longer be his patient. because he does not speak plainly and I did not know the reason (still don't) he rejected me. I did nothing wrong in my eyes. I was very happy with him, then bingo he more or less told me to go away. I don't know why. I w ish someone from his office would explain this action to me. thank you
About Dr. Craig Neleson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154332138
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Stonybrook University
