See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Frisco, TX
Dr. Craig Neleson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Craig Neleson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Neleson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.

Dr. Neleson works at North Texas Precision Pain Care, PA in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig Neleson, MD
    3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 306, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-6852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neleson?

    Jan 21, 2020
    I was a patient about a year ago of dr. Neleson, he is a good dr. However at one point he told me I could no longer be his patient. because he does not speak plainly and I did not know the reason (still don't) he rejected me. I did nothing wrong in my eyes. I was very happy with him, then bingo he more or less told me to go away. I don't know why. I w ish someone from his office would explain this action to me. thank you
    eunice campbell — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Neleson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Neleson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neleson to family and friends

    Dr. Neleson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neleson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Neleson, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Neleson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154332138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stonybrook University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Neleson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neleson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neleson works at North Texas Precision Pain Care, PA in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neleson’s profile.

    Dr. Neleson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neleson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Neleson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neleson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Neleson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.