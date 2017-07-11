Dr. Craig Neitzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Neitzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Neitzel, MD is a Dermatologist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Neitzel works at
Locations
Carle Clinic Association PC1701 Curtis Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 365-6204
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always cheerful and confident in his care.
About Dr. Craig Neitzel, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275640617
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neitzel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neitzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neitzel works at
Dr. Neitzel has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Neitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neitzel.
