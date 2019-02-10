Overview

Dr. Craig Naugle, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Naugle works at Ozarks Dermatology Specialists in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.