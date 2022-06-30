See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Las Vegas, NV
Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Nakamura works at Healthy Kids Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthy Kids Pediatrics
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6257
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 30, 2022
    We have been going to Dr. Nak for 8 years now. He and his team have been extremely professional, kind, and attentive. I know my daughter's health is in good hands!
    Jeffery Z — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1295721918
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
    • Hawaii Residency Program
    • University Of Hawaii
