Overview

Dr. Craig Nagle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nagle works at Christian Care Nursing Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.