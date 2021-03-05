Overview

Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Nachbauer works at North Country Thoracic & Vascular in South Burlington, VT with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.