Dr. Craig Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Med University SC



Dr. Murray works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.