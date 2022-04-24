Dr. Craig Munger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Munger, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Munger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Munger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Specialists Cataract Institute Brandon403 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-1122Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Kaufman Eye Institute1814 W C 48, Bushnell, FL 33513 Directions (386) 574-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Kaufman Eye Institute2145 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Stuart J. Kaufman MD & Assoc. PA6329 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-7616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munger?
Extremely pleased. Went in to remove moles on my face due to melanoma. Took 18 off and have not one scar. He is easy to work with and super professional. Would never use another surgeon. Made the mistake of using another plastics for another mole and the scar is 4x bigger than the mole was.
About Dr. Craig Munger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922005883
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- Med College Va
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munger works at
Dr. Munger has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Chorioretinal Scars and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Munger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.