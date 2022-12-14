Overview

Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Moskowitz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.