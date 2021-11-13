Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
North Florida Surgeons836 Prudential Dr Ste 1001, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0033Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My 1st appt with Dr Morgenthal was 8/10 and on 10/29/21 Dr Morgenthal repaired a large paraesophageal hernia & performed the gastric sleeve bypass. It was a complicated procedure due to the hernia being larger than was thought. His staff is excellent and his MA, Flo is amazing. Contact with the office has been excellent with the staff being very professional and friendly. I would recommend Dr Morgenthal to anyone considering bariatric surgery or hernia repair. My only issue is with the wait times to see him or his PA, Carly. They seem to run late a lot. But the wait is worth it so don't let that make you have second thoughts. :-)
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114961554
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Morgenthal has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morgenthal speaks Spanish.
