Overview

Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Morgenthal works at North Florida Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.