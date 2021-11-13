See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Morgenthal works at North Florida Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Florida Surgeons
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1001, Jacksonville, FL 32207
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morgenthal?

    Nov 13, 2021
    My 1st appt with Dr Morgenthal was 8/10 and on 10/29/21 Dr Morgenthal repaired a large paraesophageal hernia & performed the gastric sleeve bypass. It was a complicated procedure due to the hernia being larger than was thought. His staff is excellent and his MA, Flo is amazing. Contact with the office has been excellent with the staff being very professional and friendly. I would recommend Dr Morgenthal to anyone considering bariatric surgery or hernia repair. My only issue is with the wait times to see him or his PA, Carly. They seem to run late a lot. But the wait is worth it so don't let that make you have second thoughts. :-)
    Jacksonville FL — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD

    General Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1114961554
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University School of Medicine
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Morgenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenthal works at North Florida Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morgenthal’s profile.

    Dr. Morgenthal has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

