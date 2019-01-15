Dr. Craig Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 522-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan and his brilliant staff saved my eyes from wet macular degeneration. They are compassionate and forthright, and I can never thank them enough for helping me to achieve three years of impeccable treatment. I have never met people who care more or are better professionals in any medical field.
About Dr. Craig Morgan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
