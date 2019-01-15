Overview

Dr. Craig Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.