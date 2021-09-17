Overview

Dr. Craig Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Fairhaven Family/Sports Medcn in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.