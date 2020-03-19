Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
St. Josephs Physicians Spine and Neurosurgery104 Union Ave Ste 908, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-1742
North Medical Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2T, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 744-1592
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery and all his staff were incredible on my lower back surgery. He was honest straightforward and helpful with my first surgery. Have no problem going back if I ever need another. From Pre-surgery to end result I am happy.
About Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578564662
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Myelopathy, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.