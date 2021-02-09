Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mintzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rdv Sportsplex Pediatrics8701 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mintzer?
I've had 2 torn meniscus knee surgeries by Dr. Mintzer, and both very successful. One in 2014 and the other one about a year ago. Both knees are fully functional. Dr. Mintzer is a very personable Dr. as well as very professional and an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457350191
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintzer works at
Dr. Mintzer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.