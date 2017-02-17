Dr. Craig Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mills, MD
Dr. Craig Mills, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation677 Cathedral Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 303-8969
I think Dr Mills is the greatest. I have been seeing him for several years. My son and cousin botyh see him as well, and I just recomm eded him to a friend. He is very detail oriented, and prercise. He looks at all of the options out there. he is respectful and caring.
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
