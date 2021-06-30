Dr. Craig Milhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Milhouse, MD
Dr. Craig Milhouse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Craig J Milhouse MD Inc1110 E Chapman Ave Ste 101, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 532-7272
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Great old time family doctor. Alway there and makes it all work Old time does not mean he’s not up to date with all the new stuff. Really know how to mesh it all together Our family really feels blessed to have Dr Milhouse as our doctor and friend
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912079575
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Milhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milhouse accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
