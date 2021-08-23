Overview

Dr. Craig Messick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Messick works at MD ANDERSON CANCER in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.