Dr. Craig Menker, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Menker works at Menker Braces in Warren, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.