Dr. Craig Menker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Craig Menker, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Warren Office58 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 395-7441
South Painfield Office1904 Park Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 988-6548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MetLife
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my first appointment until the surgery, every staff that I encountered were great, accommodating and caring. Mr Yip did a great job and I am really healing well. I jst hope that someone can explain to me the “new things” I can feel inside my body
About Dr. Craig Menker, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Certificate Degree In Orthodontics
- Boston University Goldman School Of Graduate Dentistry
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
