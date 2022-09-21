Dr. Craig Meaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Meaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Meaux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Meaux works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Centers of Southeast Texas3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 833-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Texas Dermatology Clinic Pllc2300 Highway 365 Ste 670, Nederland, TX 77627 Directions (409) 833-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meaux?
Dr. Meaux is so knowledgeable and though! He has a awesome personality and is so caring and kind. He did my cataract surgery with no problem. He takes his time and explains everything to you. I would highly recommend him for your eye concerns and needs!
About Dr. Craig Meaux, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467719237
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meaux works at
Dr. Meaux has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.