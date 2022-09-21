Overview

Dr. Craig Meaux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Meaux works at Eye Centers of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Nederland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.