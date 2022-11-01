Dr. Craig Mayer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mayer, DDS
Dr. Craig Mayer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dental Care of Lehigh Acres105 Connecticut Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 366-4174
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Sunday I had a horrible tooth abscess and my face was really swollen. Of corse it happened over the weekend. I didn’t have a regular dentist so I called Dr. Mayers office Sunday night and left a message. They actually called me back Monday at 8 AM and I got an appointment for that day at 2 PM. I didn’t expect them to call me back or to be willing to see me so soon. Dr. Mayer did a fantastic job and his staff was amazing. The lady Robin who was the dentist assistant was really friendly and everyone there was so nice. The didn’t lack the compassion or empathy that some offices do. They showed the kind of caring that people can’t fake. Dr. Mayer and his staff really does care. If you need a dentist or want to go to a dentist who really cares. Believe me when I say Dr. Mayer is someone you will want to go to and you’ll be really glad you did. Thank you Dr. Mayer and staff for all the great work you did.
Dentistry
English
- Male
- 1881808228
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.