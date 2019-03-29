Dr. Craig Mauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mauro, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Mauro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Burke and Bradley Orthopedics200 Delafield Rd Ste 4010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mauro demonstrates an understanding of the whole person. He is clear and compassionate. He is a skilled surgeon!
About Dr. Craig Mauro, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1275736662
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cornell Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
