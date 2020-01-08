Dr. Craig Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Heritage Medical Associates PC1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 771-7220Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Heritage Medical Associates1909 Mallory Ln Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin and his entire staff are basically like family to me now. I had two babies 14 months apart and am so happy to have been with Dr. Martin during my higher risk pregnancies. They always made me feel at ease and listened to me when I called worried or wanted to ask a million questions. He came in the day after Thanksgiving to deliver my second baby on his day off when he certainly did not have to. I recommend him to anyone I can and I love them all! I will never see another OBGYN.
About Dr. Craig Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forrest University Medical School
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
