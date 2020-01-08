Overview

Dr. Craig Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.