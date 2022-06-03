Overview

Dr. Craig Martin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Harker Heights, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Martin works at Heights Dental Center in Harker Heights, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.