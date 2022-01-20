Overview

Dr. Craig Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Regional Pain Center LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.