Overview

Dr. Craig Margulies, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Margulies works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE CENTER in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.