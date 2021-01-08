See All Ophthalmologists in Bethpage, NY
Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Marcus works at Eye Care Associates in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Care Associates
    4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714
    Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  North Shore University Hospital
  North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Photokeratitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sympathetic Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MagnaCare
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2021
    I had cataract surgery done on me in December 2020 by Dr. Marcus. His skill and professionalism in the operating room is admirable. I recommend anyone who is thinking about using Dr. Marcus to choose him because he has helped me immensely. From my experience, you will be in good hands.
    About Dr. Craig Marcus, MD

    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1386642247
    Education & Certifications

    Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Temple University Hospital
    North Shore U Hosp/Cornell U Hosp/Mem Sloan Kettering Hosp
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    University of Rochester
    Ophthalmology
