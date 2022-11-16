Dr. Craig Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mansour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Mansour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Ventura100 N Brent St Ste 301, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
An experienced professional, he explains well the procedures and his recommendations. I found him to be attentive, patient, and clear in his questions and his answers. He is respectful, pleasant and brings even a touch of humor to the appointments. I trust his medical expertise and appreciate the human qualities he brings to his practice.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063516235
- Emory University School Med
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.