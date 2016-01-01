See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Craig Malk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Malk works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Saint Charles, IL, Evergreen Park, IL, Tinley Park, IL and Westchester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norweigan American Hospital
    1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 537-1720
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Advocate Lutheran General Pain Management Center - Dempster Street
    1875 Dempster St Ste 405, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-2294
  3. 3
    St. Charles Office
    2210 Dean St Ste K, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-4728
  4. 4
    Weiss Office
    4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-5205
  5. 5
    Swedish Office
    5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 728-4296
  6. 6
    APAC Center Pain Management
    9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
  7. 7
    Ingalls Office
    6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
  8. 8
    APAC Center Pain Management
    10215 W Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-5205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Craig Malk, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407147374
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Malk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malk works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Saint Charles, IL, Evergreen Park, IL, Tinley Park, IL and Westchester, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Malk’s profile.

    Dr. Malk has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Malk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

