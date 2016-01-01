Dr. Craig Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Maddox, MD
Dr. Craig Maddox, MD is a dermatologist in El Paso, TX. Dr. Maddox completed a residency at BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER. He currently practices at Mountain View Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Maddox is board certified in Dermatology.
Mountain View Dermatology P.A.8820 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso, TX 79904 Directions (915) 759-7700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346210713
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
