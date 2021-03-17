Dr. Craig Lundgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Lundgren, MD
Dr. Craig Lundgren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bates County Memorial Hospital, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Miami County Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lundgren works at
Healient Physician Group4801 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 956-2250
Healient Physician Group1000 Carondelet Dr Ste 201B, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (913) 956-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Bates County Memorial Hospital
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Miami County Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
I have seen Dr. Lundgren for over a year and have accompanied a friend who has been seeing him for almost 10 years. He is not only very competent cardiologist, but friendly, compassionate and a good listener; I always feel like he is giving me his full attention and not rushing me. He explains procedures and problems clearly and is always willing to answer questions and discuss my concerns. I would whole-heartedly recommend him.
Cardiology
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/wash University
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
