Dr. Craig Lomita, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Lomita, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Lomita. He was extremely concise with no unnecessary fluff, which is a trait that you should want your surgeon to have. His surgical skills have proven to be superb! My wrist began to heal quickly with limited pain and swelling. I'm progressing way quicker than originally anticipated because of him.
About Dr. Craig Lomita, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomita has seen patients for Trigger Finger Release, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lomita speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomita. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.