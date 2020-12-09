See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Summerville, SC
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Craig Little, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. 

Dr. Little works at Summerville Oral Surgery in Summerville, SC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig Little
    403 W 4th North St Unit A, Summerville, SC 29483 (843) 821-7583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Little, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013967363
