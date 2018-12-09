Dr. Craig Litman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Litman, MD
Dr. Craig Litman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
- Mather Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Litman is excellent.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1871763508
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Find alumni in PORT JEFFERSON > Find alumni in PATCHOGUE >
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Litman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Litman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.