Dr. Craig Lang, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Craig Lang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Lang works at MLG Podiatry Group in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MLG Podiatry-Mount Oliver
    730 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 (412) 381-4386

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe Repair
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Lang is so nice and knowledgeable. I had been seeing another podiatrist who was unable to diagnose my issue and was recommended to Dr. Lang by a family member. Dr. Lang figured our what the issue, communicated options in detail, respected my right to choose an option, and carefully performed a procedure. Additionally, he gave great details for appropriate at home care that I should take. Everyone at the office, including administration and medical assistants also made me feel extremely valued. The office was quite busy with patients, but things flowed smoothly, I was seen right on schedule and did not feel rushed at all. Everything taken care of in one visit. Definitely Recommend! Thank you for the care Dr. Lang!
    About Dr. Craig Lang, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1649239815
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Craig Lang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

