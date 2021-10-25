Dr. Craig Landow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Landow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Landow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
John A Pron DPM1088 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 744-2844
2
Urology Health Specialists2100 Keystone Ave Ste 307, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 259-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very caring and attentive.
About Dr. Craig Landow, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053325548
Education & Certifications
- Univ of PA Health System
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Landow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Landow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.