Dr. Craig Lampert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Lampert, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Lampert works at
Locations
Astera Cancer Care9 Centre Dr Ste 110, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (908) 466-1645
Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (844) 241-1384
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 490-1967
The Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 322-4157Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very pleasant caring patient knowledgeable in is field i have been patient for 3 years very pleased i highly recommend i could not ask for a better doctor to care for my health
About Dr. Craig Lampert, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1063403509
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center - Philadelphia, PA
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
