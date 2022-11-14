Overview

Dr. Craig Lampert, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lampert works at Princeton And Rutgers Neurology in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ, Somerset, NJ and Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

