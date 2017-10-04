Dr. Kunins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Kunins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Kunins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Kunins works at
Locations
-
1
Still Waters Studio3020 S Florida Ave Ste 207, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (813) 290-8560
-
2
Families First of Florida7984 Forest City Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (813) 290-8560
-
3
Families First of Florida4902 Eisenhower Blvd Ste 315, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 290-8560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunins?
I truly recommend Dr. KUNINS. He is a very professional and pleasant psychiatrist.
About Dr. Craig Kunins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821158742
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.