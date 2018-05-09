Overview

Dr. Craig Kuesel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuesel works at Bruining Lee & Robens Mds in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.