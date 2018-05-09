Dr. Craig Kuesel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kuesel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Kuesel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kuesel works at
Locations
Grand Traverse Surgery3537 W Front St Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-9700
Craig T Kuesel DO854 Washington Ave Ste 430, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 394-0455
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and knowledgeable. Takes time to listen to me and explain my condition. I strongly recommend Dr. Kuesel
About Dr. Craig Kuesel, DO
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013925080
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
