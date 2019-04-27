Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Locations
1
Glen Mills300 Evergreen Dr Ste 200, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 876-0347
2
Premier Orthopedics5201 Pennell Rd Ste C, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 876-0347
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always the best! Best podiatrist! Could not do without him!!
About Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750319158
Education & Certifications
- Kensington Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH
- La Salle University, Philadelphia, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kriza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kriza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kriza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriza.
