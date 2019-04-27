See All Podiatrists in Glen Mills, PA
Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM

Podiatry
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Dr. Kriza works at Premier Orthopaedics in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Mills
    300 Evergreen Dr Ste 200, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 876-0347
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopedics
    5201 Pennell Rd Ste C, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 876-0347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Always the best! Best podiatrist! Could not do without him!!
    — Apr 27, 2019
    About Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750319158
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kensington Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH
    Undergraduate School
    • La Salle University, Philadelphia, Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kriza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kriza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

